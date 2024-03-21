Rayonier Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:RYN)

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Rayonier in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Rayonier’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Rayonier’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

RYN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Rayonier from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rayonier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Rayonier Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $33.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.08. Rayonier has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $35.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day moving average of $30.87.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $467.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.94 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 16.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rayonier

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYN. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Rayonier by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Rayonier by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Rayonier by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

