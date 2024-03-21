RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Director Buys $11,475.84 in Stock

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) Director James Kao acquired 688 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.68 per share, for a total transaction of $11,475.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 536,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,941,547.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
James Kao also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 13th, James Kao bought 2,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.98 per share, for a total transaction of $33,960.00.
- On Wednesday, March 6th, James Kao acquired 2,289 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.97 per share, for a total transaction of $38,844.33.
- On Monday, March 4th, James Kao acquired 2,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.98 per share, for a total transaction of $33,960.00.
- On Thursday, February 29th, James Kao acquired 2,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.98 per share, for a total transaction of $33,960.00.
- On Tuesday, February 27th, James Kao acquired 4,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $67,800.00.
- On Tuesday, February 13th, James Kao purchased 6,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $102,360.00.
- On Tuesday, February 6th, James Kao purchased 5,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.02 per share, for a total transaction of $85,100.00.
- On Wednesday, January 31st, James Kao acquired 12,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $216,600.00.
RBB Bancorp Stock Up 4.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ RBB opened at $17.75 on Thursday. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $20.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average of $15.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
RBB Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.34%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on RBB Bancorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBB Bancorp
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 281.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.99% of the company’s stock.
RBB Bancorp Company Profile
RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
