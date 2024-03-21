RDA Financial Network Acquires 8,870 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network owned about 0.06% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 537.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 655.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter worth $126,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

JAAA traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.64. 1,346,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,669. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.34. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

