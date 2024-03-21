RDA Financial Network Buys 110 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

RDA Financial Network increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,007,000 after acquiring an additional 591,368 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,451,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,794,000 after purchasing an additional 137,604 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,637,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,956,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $202.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,215,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,652,610. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.53. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $203.92.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

