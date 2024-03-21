RDA Financial Network Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

RDA Financial Network reduced its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,208.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of BATS:ITB traded up $2.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,203,765 shares. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.38 and its 200 day moving average is $92.27.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.