RDA Financial Network Decreases Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

RDA Financial Network lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 46.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BABA stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,888,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,714,311. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.36. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $105.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BABA. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

