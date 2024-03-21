RDA Financial Network Grows Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

RDA Financial Network raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.1 %

DE traded up $4.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $398.20. 846,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,292. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $110.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $378.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.69.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

