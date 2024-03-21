RDA Financial Network Has $2.12 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 585.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,799 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 20,414 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after buying an additional 34,919 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $73.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,065,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,974. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $52.99 and a one year high of $74.10.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

