RDA Financial Network Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

RDA Financial Network trimmed its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up approximately 1.0% of RDA Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $720,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $766,000. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $393.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,099. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $240.54 and a 52 week high of $403.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $381.38 and its 200-day moving average is $329.22. The firm has a market cap of $139.54 billion, a PE ratio of 77.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total value of $2,001,629.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,677.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,093.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

