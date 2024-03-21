RDA Financial Network Has $6.54 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

RDA Financial Network decreased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of RDA Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,677,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,883. The stock has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $120.03.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

