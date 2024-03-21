RDA Financial Network Has $905,000 Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 331,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,468,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Schlumberger by 3.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Schlumberger by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,424,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,080,000 after purchasing an additional 380,185 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at $4,733,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 273,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,936,000 after acquiring an additional 39,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $1,052,607.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,855.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,441 shares of company stock worth $8,972,947. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.87.

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE SLB traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,281,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,806,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.39. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

