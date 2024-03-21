RDA Financial Network Increases Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Roper Technologies by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,958,000 after purchasing an additional 15,312 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 116,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,452,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ROP. Mizuho boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.00.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NYSE ROP traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $555.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $423.96 and a 1-year high of $562.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $545.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $524.11.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.