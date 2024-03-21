RDA Financial Network Raises Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 135,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 143,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 15,018 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 9,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $2.05 on Thursday, reaching $95.09. 2,022,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,130,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $95.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.50.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,141,963.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,388.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,141,963.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,388.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $1,319,645.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,168.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,859 shares of company stock worth $16,445,296 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

