RDA Financial Network Reduces Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

RDA Financial Network decreased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $111,628,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,500,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,587 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 104.9% in the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,795,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,925,000 after buying an additional 1,942,999 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 127.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,091,000 after buying an additional 1,792,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 77.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,165,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,545,000 after buying an additional 1,378,870 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SRLN stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.03. 1,398,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,161,145. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.90 and its 200 day moving average is $41.79. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.71 and a 52-week high of $42.15.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

