RDA Financial Network Sells 1,177 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

RDA Financial Network reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 154,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,152,000 after purchasing an additional 200,697 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 53,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,516,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,688,000 after acquiring an additional 105,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 306,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.87. 7,940,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,251,481. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $43.10.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

