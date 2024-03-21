Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $51.82 and last traded at $51.98. 1,241,194 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 7,340,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.21.

Several brokerages have weighed in on O. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.96.

The stock has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.74 and its 200-day moving average is $53.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.257 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.45%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of O. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 423.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

