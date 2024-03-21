Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Jamieson Wellness (JWEL)

Jamieson Wellness (TSE: JWEL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/15/2024 – Jamieson Wellness had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$32.00 to C$28.00.

3/14/2024 – Jamieson Wellness had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/14/2024 – Jamieson Wellness was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$39.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$42.00.

3/14/2024 – Jamieson Wellness had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$35.00.

3/14/2024 – Jamieson Wellness had its price target lowered by analysts at Eight Capital from C$46.00 to C$38.00.

3/14/2024 – Jamieson Wellness had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$38.50 to C$36.00.

3/14/2024 – Jamieson Wellness had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$29.00.

3/14/2024 – Jamieson Wellness had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$45.00 to C$42.00.

2/28/2024 – Jamieson Wellness had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Jamieson Wellness Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of JWEL opened at C$26.25 on Thursday. Jamieson Wellness Inc. has a 12-month low of C$22.10 and a 12-month high of C$34.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.23.

Jamieson Wellness Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.03%.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

