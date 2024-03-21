Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ RCON opened at $0.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.25. Recon Technology has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recon Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Recon Technology by 846.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,492,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Recon Technology by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 27,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.76% of the company’s stock.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

