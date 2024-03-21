Redrow (LON:RDW) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Redrow (LON:RDW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 750 ($9.55) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.61% from the company’s current price.
RDW has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 643 ($8.19) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 756 ($9.62) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Redrow currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 627 ($7.98).
In other news, insider Matthew Pratt sold 27,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.31), for a total value of £179,117.90 ($228,030.43). Insiders own 25.08% of the company’s stock.
Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.
