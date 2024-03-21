Redrow (LON:RDW) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Redrow (LON:RDW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 750 ($9.55) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.61% from the company’s current price.

RDW has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 643 ($8.19) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 756 ($9.62) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Redrow currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 627 ($7.98).

Shares of LON RDW traded up GBX 13 ($0.17) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 666 ($8.48). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,033. Redrow has a 12-month low of GBX 423.63 ($5.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 700 ($8.91). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 635.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 564.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,040.63, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

In other news, insider Matthew Pratt sold 27,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.31), for a total value of £179,117.90 ($228,030.43). Insiders own 25.08% of the company’s stock.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

