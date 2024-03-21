Register Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,384 SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XHB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 784.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,237,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,851,000 after buying an additional 1,097,591 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,770,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,126,000 after purchasing an additional 377,788 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter worth $17,113,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter worth $16,667,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter worth $10,580,000.

XHB stock traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,065,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $63.83 and a one year high of $111.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.14.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

