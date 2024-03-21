Register Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report) by 602.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Custom Truck One Source were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Custom Truck One Source by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Custom Truck One Source Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTOS traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.55. The stock had a trading volume of 285,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,404. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Custom Truck One Source ( NYSE:CTOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Custom Truck One Source had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $521.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Custom Truck One Source’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Custom Truck One Source from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Custom Truck One Source Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in North America. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services.

