Register Financial Advisors LLC Buys 157 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $2.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $208.25. 27,505,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,025,121. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.42. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $210.41.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

