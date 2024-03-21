Register Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1,794.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Meritas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

TIP traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $107.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,369,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,553. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $111.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.53.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

