Register Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Register Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Pfizer by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,072,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Pfizer by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Pfizer by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 212,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.85. The stock had a trading volume of 13,136,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,362,281. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $42.22.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

