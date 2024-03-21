Register Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $94,000 Investment in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ)

Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $485,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 88.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the period.

PEZ stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.16. 6,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,167. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.83. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $96.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

