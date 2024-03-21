Register Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,814 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 4,936.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 761.6% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 42,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 37,397 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 165.7% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Moller Financial Services grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 114,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VGK traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.14. 1,149,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327,258. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.68. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $55.06 and a 1-year high of $67.78. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

