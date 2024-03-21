Register Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,585 iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,915,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,857,000 after acquiring an additional 245,906 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,631,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,152,000 after buying an additional 380,057 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,813,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,527,000 after buying an additional 37,743 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,210,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,144,000 after purchasing an additional 241,824 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.40. The stock had a trading volume of 473,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,820. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $59.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.10.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

