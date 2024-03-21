Register Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 127.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 872 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on META. UBS Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $536.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $4.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $510.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,309,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,481,352. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.90 and a 12-month high of $523.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $451.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.18.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total value of $16,886,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $5,185,255.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,157,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total value of $16,886,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,412,404 shares of company stock worth $643,112,573. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

