Register Financial Advisors LLC Sells 19,700 Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Register Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,700 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 326.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,223,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295,574 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 275.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,128,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 234.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,292,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,812 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 89.1% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,359,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,593 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Zeta Global by 6,235.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,002,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after buying an additional 986,705 shares during the period. 41.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zeta Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Zeta Global from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Zeta Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Zeta Global Stock Down 0.1 %

Zeta Global stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.21. 1,231,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,413. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average is $8.93. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.36). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 123.59% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Zeta Global Profile

(Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.