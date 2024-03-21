Register Financial Advisors LLC Sells 370 Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

Register Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Symbotic were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Softbank Group CORP. grew its stake in Symbotic by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 22,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,480,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Symbotic by 202.3% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after acquiring an additional 696,727 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Symbotic by 54.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,624,000 after acquiring an additional 178,589 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Symbotic by 19.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 502,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,798,000 after acquiring an additional 82,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Symbotic by 759.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 383,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after acquiring an additional 338,975 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYM shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Symbotic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Symbotic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.85.

Symbotic Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Symbotic stock traded up $1.55 on Thursday, reaching $48.45. The stock had a trading volume of 698,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,207. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.48. Symbotic Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $64.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.78 and a beta of 1.90.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $368.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.28 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Richard B. Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $191,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 76,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $3,545,995.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,956 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,949.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard B. Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $191,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,328,104 shares of company stock valued at $285,346,932 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

