Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Regulus Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a hold rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Regulus Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.25.

NASDAQ RGLS opened at $2.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.42. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $3.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGLS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 23,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 18.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

