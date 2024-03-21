Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.22

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.22 and last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 89675 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RPAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Repay in a report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Get Repay alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Repay

Repay Stock Up 0.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average is $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 4,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $49,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 652,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,520,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 57,744 shares of company stock valued at $577,609 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repay

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Repay by 325.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Repay by 42.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Repay by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

About Repay

(Get Free Report)

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.