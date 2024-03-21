Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBKFree Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Stock Up 281.0 %

Shares of FRBK opened at $0.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10. Republic First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic First Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,985,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,599,000 after purchasing an additional 158,985 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 14.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 226,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 86,385 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 862,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. 34.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

