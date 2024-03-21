Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) COO Margaret A. Horn Sells 2,914 Shares

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) COO Margaret A. Horn sold 2,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $92,024.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,407,083.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Revolution Medicines Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,670. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $35.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average of $27.21.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.29). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 38.39% and a negative net margin of 1,003.36%. The business had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period.

RVMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America raised Revolution Medicines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

