Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Lifted to Outperform at TD Cowen

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $23.00. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RVLV. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.91.

Revolve Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $20.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day moving average is $15.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.18. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.76.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $257.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.20 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Revolve Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Revolve Group by 452.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Revolve Group by 761.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the first quarter valued at $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Revolve Group by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Revolve Group by 11.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Featured Stories

