Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Gap Up to $20.61

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.61, but opened at $21.82. Revolve Group shares last traded at $21.67, with a volume of 170,288 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.91.

Revolve Group Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.54.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $257.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Revolve Group’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolve Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Revolve Group by 14.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 55.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 52.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

