Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Upgraded to Outperform by TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. TD Cowen currently has $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $23.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a sell rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.91.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RVLV

Revolve Group Price Performance

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $20.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.18. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $26.76.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $257.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.20 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolve Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 452.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.