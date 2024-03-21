RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Director Rocky Kim Sells 1,671 Shares

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) Director Rocky Kim sold 1,671 shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.66, for a total value of C$31,180.86.
Rocky Kim also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 15th, Rocky Kim sold 1,699 shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.46, for a total value of C$31,363.54.
Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$18.69. 471,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.72, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.38 and a beta of 1.26. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$16.32 and a 12-month high of C$21.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.20.
RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.
