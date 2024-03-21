Ripio Credit Network Hits Market Cap of $870,555.05 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and approximately $24,241.12 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006214 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00025536 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00015197 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001616 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,558.96 or 1.00029789 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00010531 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.52 or 0.00160088 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00231356 USD and is up 11.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $19,260.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.