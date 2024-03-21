RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.90.

RLJ stock opened at $11.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $12.39.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $319.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.34 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $298,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,635.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 319.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

