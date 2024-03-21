Robert Greenberg Sells 30,339 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Stock

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Greenberg sold 30,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $1,854,016.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,114,369.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Robert Greenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 8th, Robert Greenberg sold 99,139 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $5,737,173.93.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Robert Greenberg sold 12,605 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $784,157.05.

SKX stock opened at $61.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.10. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $65.17.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SKX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

