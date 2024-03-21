Rockland Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 73.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,827 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.6% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $28,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $55,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $620,719.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $161.93 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $162.73. The company has a market cap of $381.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.80.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.98%.
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
