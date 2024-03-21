Rockland Trust Co. Buys 4,617 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $8,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.96.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $89.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.51. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.24%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

