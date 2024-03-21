Rockland Trust Co. Decreases Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 297,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,196 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Copart were worth $14,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 0.9% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Copart by 0.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Copart by 92.1% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Copart by 3.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.6% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 705,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,910,750 in the last three months. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $56.90 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.06 and a 1 year high of $56.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.22. The stock has a market cap of $54.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

