Rockland Trust Co. Decreases Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,847,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,355,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508,063 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $401,191,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,705,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,697 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,419,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,191,000 after buying an additional 2,650,105 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $48.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.69. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $51.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.0851 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

