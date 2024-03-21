Rockland Trust Co. Decreases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,364,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,233,000 after buying an additional 1,583,086 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,231,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,472,000 after acquiring an additional 895,629 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,749,602,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165,188 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $74.18 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $109.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.93.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

