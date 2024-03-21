Rockland Trust Co. Has $11.57 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,573 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $11,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 312 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $100.27 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $128.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKE

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.