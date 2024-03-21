Rockland Trust Co. Has $362,000 Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GD. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 65,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,101,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $282.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.44. The stock has a market cap of $77.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $282.98.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Alembic Global Advisors cut General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.69.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

