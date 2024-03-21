Rockland Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Meritas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

TIP opened at $106.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.53. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $111.26.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

