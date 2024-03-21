Rockland Trust Co. Purchases 58,037 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1,115.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,037 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $8,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in General Electric by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. King Wealth increased its position in shares of General Electric by 3.2% during the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 5.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.54.

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $173.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.83. General Electric has a 12-month low of $89.55 and a 12-month high of $175.81.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

